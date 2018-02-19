Jonny Greenwood sets release for You Were Never Really Here soundtrack

Jonny Greenwood

Despite being fresh off his first-ever Oscar nomination for the soundtrack to Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood is already prepped to release his next film project. The Radiohead guitarist helmed the soundtrack to Lynne Ramsay’s mystery/thriller You Were Never Really Here, and it’s due out digitally March 9th via Invada Records/Lakeshore Record. A physical edition is also expected, though a date has yet to be confirmed.

The film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, opens in select theaters beginning April 6th; its synopsis is as follows: “A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.”

Greenwood, as well as Sufjan Stevens, will attend the 2018 Oscars (March 4th), dressed sleekly in Gucci. Last month in London, Greenwood delivered his first live performance of his Phantom Thread score.

My score to Lynne Ramsay’s "You Were Never Really Here" is out digitally March 9th on Invada Records/Lakeshore Records. Vinyl/CD formats later. Features @LCOrchestra @ollycoates & lots of #microtones #recorders #electricguitar #maxmsp. Hope you enjoy listening: the film’s great. pic.twitter.com/ZTySwtxDNl — Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) February 19, 2018

Revisit a clip from You Were Never Really Here, featuring music from Greenwood: