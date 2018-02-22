Joss Whedon departs from Batgirl movie

Joss Whedon, photo by Justin Tallis/Getty Images

Joss Whedon has exited DC’s adaptation of Batgirl, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The filmmaker was in the midst of writing and set to direct the stand-alone feature for Warner Bros. Pictures.

(Read: 10 Other Female Comic Book Characters That Need Movie Adaptations)

After boarding the project nearly a year ago, Whedon reached an impasse with his vision — or lack thereof — for the movie. “Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” he explained to THR. “I’m grateful to [DC president] Geoff [Johns] and [Warners Picture Group president] Toby [Emmerich] and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”

After the departure of Whedon, the future of Batgirl is unclear. Aside from Aquaman and Wonder Woman 2, the road map for the DC Extended Universe remains murky after a major shake-up at DC Films.