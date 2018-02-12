Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis, won’t tour with band

Judas Priest are set to head out on their massive Firepower world tour this March. However, they’ll be doing it without their legendary guitarist, Glenn Tipton, as he’s revealed he’ll have to sit out the trek due to Parkinson’s disease.
According to a statement from the band, Tipton was diagnosed 10 years ago with the early stages of the disease. He carried on valiantly with the band, but now has difficulty performing their more challenging material. As such, he won’t be joining Priest as they support their new album, Firepower, though the door is still open for him to make select appearances.
“I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band – it’s simply that my role has changed,” Tipton said in a personal statement (via Rolling Stone). “I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again.”
Per Tipton’s request, Firepower producer Andy Sneap will fill in for him on the road. “We are not surprised by Glenn’s insistence that we complete the Firepower tour and thank Andy for joining us to make Glenn’s wishes become real,” said the band. “As Glenn has said we also can’t wait to have him with us at any time any place on the road.”
Tipton is now the second major artist in as many months to step back from the road due to Parkinson’s. In January, Neil Diamond revealed his own diagnosis and announced he’d be immediately retiring from touring.
Firepower is out March 9th via Columbia Records. Find Judas Priest’s tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Judas Priest 2018 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
03/15 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
03/17 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/23 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
03/25 – Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place
03/27 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
03/28 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
03/30 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
03/31 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
04/02 – Minneapolis, MI @ The Armory
04/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
04/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
04/06 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino
04/08 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena
04/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Arena
04/11 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
04/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center
04/17 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Festival
04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
04/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
04/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
05/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Heaven & Hell Festival
06/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/07 – Hyvinkaa, FI @ Rockfest
06/09 – Noje, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/12 – Pilsen, CZ @ Pilsen Homemonitoring Arena
06/13 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek
06/15 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ With Full Force Festival
06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/19 – Freiburg, DE @ Sick Arena/Messenhale
06/20 – Mannheim, DE @ Zelt Festival
06/22 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
06/28 – Bilbao, ES @ Sala Cubec
06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Caja Magica
07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Rock Fest Barcelona
07/19 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/21 – Plovdiv, BG @ Hills of Rock Festival
07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Romexpo
07/24 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
07/26 – Tolmin, SI @ Metal Days Festival
07/28 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
07/31 – Munich, DE @ Zenith die Kulturhalle
08/02 – Wacken, DE @ Hauptstrabe 47
08/06 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
08/08 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle
08/10 – Catton Hall, UK @ Bloodstock Festival