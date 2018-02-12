Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis, won’t tour with band

Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest

Judas Priest are set to head out on their massive Firepower world tour this March. However, they’ll be doing it without their legendary guitarist, Glenn Tipton, as he’s revealed he’ll have to sit out the trek due to Parkinson’s disease.

According to a statement from the band, Tipton was diagnosed 10 years ago with the early stages of the disease. He carried on valiantly with the band, but now has difficulty performing their more challenging material. As such, he won’t be joining Priest as they support their new album, Firepower, though the door is still open for him to make select appearances.

“I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band – it’s simply that my role has changed,” Tipton said in a personal statement (via Rolling Stone). “I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again.”

Per Tipton’s request, Firepower producer Andy Sneap will fill in for him on the road. “We are not surprised by Glenn’s insistence that we complete the Firepower tour and thank Andy for joining us to make Glenn’s wishes become real,” said the band. “As Glenn has said we also can’t wait to have him with us at any time any place on the road.”

Tipton is now the second major artist in as many months to step back from the road due to Parkinson’s. In January, Neil Diamond revealed his own diagnosis and announced he’d be immediately retiring from touring.

Firepower is out March 9th via Columbia Records. Find Judas Priest’s tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

