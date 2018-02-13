Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz reveal epic new song “Pointlessness”: Stream

The Voidz featuring Julian Casablancas

Virtue is the upcoming album from Julian Casablancas’ band The Voidz. Due out March 30th, the 15-track collection marks the follow-up to Tyranny from 2015.

Thus far, Casablancas & co. have teased with the release with lead single “Leave It In My Dreams” and “QYURRYUS”. Now, the experimental rock outfit has rolled out “Pointlessness”, which serves as the album closer. Clocking in at over five minutes, it’s track that swells from yearning, slow-burning ballad to fiery prog-rock explosion. “What does it matter?” The Strokes member can be heard positing, his voice often sounding drained of hope. Hear it below.