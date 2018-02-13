Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz reveal epic new song “Pointlessness”: Stream

A proggy third look at the group's forthcoming album, Virtue

by
on February 13, 2018, 11:10am
0 comments
The Voidz featuring Julian Casablancas
The Voidz featuring Julian Casablancas

Virtue is the upcoming album from Julian Casablancas’ band The Voidz. Due out March 30th, the 15-track collection marks the follow-up to Tyranny from 2015.

Thus far, Casablancas & co. have teased with the release with lead single “Leave It In My Dreams” and “QYURRYUS”. Now, the experimental rock outfit has rolled out “Pointlessness”, which serves as the album closer. Clocking in at over five minutes, it’s track that swells from yearning, slow-burning ballad to fiery prog-rock explosion. “What does it matter?” The Strokes member can be heard positing, his voice often sounding drained of hope. Hear it below.

Previous Story
Michael Fassbender set to star in Kung Fury feature length sequel
Next Story
Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley’s announce sophomore album as DRINKS, Hippo Lite
No comments