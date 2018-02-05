Justin Timberlake expands Man of the Woods Tour: 85+ shows stretching into 2019

On the heels of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, Justin Timberlake has added new dates to his forthcoming world tour. Coming in support of his latest album, Man of the Woods, the expansive outing now encompasses 85 dates and stretches into early 2019. The itinerary includes multiple shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Hours after taking the Super Bowl stage, Timberlake appeared on The Tonight Show, which was filmed live in Minneapolis. He performed “Say Something” with Chris Stapleton, as you can replay below.

Justin Timberlake 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

05/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

05/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

07/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

07/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

07/21 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

08/02 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

08/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

08/12 – Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena

08/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

08/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

08/24 – Arnhem, NL @ Gelredome

09/19 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center

09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/13 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/16 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

12/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

12/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

12/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

12/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/04 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

01/08 – Charlotte, SC @ Spectrum Center

01/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

01/12 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

01/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

01/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center