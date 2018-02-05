Justin Timberlake expands Man of the Woods Tour: 85+ shows stretching into 2019

On the heels of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, Justin Timberlake has added new dates to his forthcoming world tour. Coming in support of his latest album, Man of the Woods, the expansive outing now encompasses 85 dates and stretches into early 2019. The itinerary includes multiple shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Hours after taking the Super Bowl stage, Timberlake appeared on The Tonight Show, which was filmed live in Minneapolis. He performed “Say Something” with Chris Stapleton, as you can replay below.
Justin Timberlake 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
05/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
05/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
07/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
07/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
07/21 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
07/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
08/02 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
08/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
08/12 – Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena
08/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
08/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
08/24 – Arnhem, NL @ Gelredome
09/19 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center
09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/13 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/16 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
12/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
12/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
12/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
12/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/04 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
01/08 – Charlotte, SC @ Spectrum Center
01/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
01/12 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
01/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
01/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center