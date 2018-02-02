Justin Timberlake goes full lumberjack in new video for “Man of the Woods”: Watch

Justin Timberlake released his new solo album, Man of the Woods, today. To coincide, he’s also dropped the music video for the LP’s title track.

It’s directed by Paul Hunter, and sees the pop singer fully embracing his outdoorsy alter ego — he goes camping with fancy drinks, hangs out in a posh treehouse, and sails across a pond using a compass. At one point, he and his wife, Jessica Biel, do a dance inside of a log cabin. It’s woodsy in the way that Abercrombie and Fitch think they know a thing or two about the great outdoors (minus the insect dishes). Check it out above.

This new clip follows visuals for previous singles “Filthy”, “Supplies”, and “Say Something”. Stream the entirety of Man of the Woods here.