Justin Timberlake, performing alongside a Prince shower curtain, headlines the Super Bowl Halftime show

Rumors of a Prince hologram dogged Justin Timberlake in the lead up to his Super Bowl Halftime performance. Ultimately, the singer did not perform alongside a digital recreation of the Purple One; instead, a video of Prince was projected onto an oversized shower curtain.

The lackadaisical duet of “I Would Die 4 U” came near the end of what was an overall vanilla set from Timberlake. He also danced his way through performances of “Filthy”, “Rock Your Body”, “Señorita”, “SexyBack”, “My Love”, “Cry Me a River”, “Suit & Tie” “Until the End of Time”, “Mirrors”, and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”. Replay the full performance below.