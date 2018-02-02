Justin Timberlake releases new solo album, Man of the Woods: Stream

Photo by Ryan McGinley

Today, Justin Timberlake returns with his first solo album in four years, Man of the Woods. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

Man of the Woods marks Timberlake’s fifth studio effort following 2013’s two-part release, The 20/20 Experience. According to the pop singer, the new record is heavily inspired by “my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from [Tennessee].” Its title is a direct reference to his son, Silas, whose name means “man of the forest.” In keeping with the outdoorsy theme, Timberlake even served up insect dishes at an album listening party.

Over the course of the album’s 16 tracks, Timberlake is reunited with longtime producer Timbaland. Other collaborators include The Neptunes, featuring Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, and country music star Chris Stapleton. Among the early singles were “Filthy”, “Supplies”, and “Say Something”.

The release comes just days before Timberlake headlines the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show. In support of Man of the Woods, he’ll also embark on a North American tour beginning next month. Grab tickets here.

Man of the Woods Artwork:

Man of the Woods Tracklist:

01. Filthy

02. Midnight Summer Jam

03. Sauce

04. Man of the Woods

05. Higher, Higher

06. Wave

07. Supplies

08. Morning Light (feat. Alicia Keys)

09. Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)

10. Hers (Interlude)

11. Flannel

12. Montana

13. Breeze Off the Pond

14. Livin’ Off the Land

15. The Hard Stuff

16. Young Man