Justin Timberlake scraps Prince hologram after speaking to Sheila E.

TMZ reported Saturday that Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime performance would feature a hologram of Prince. The news was met with criticism from friends and fans of the Purple One, who pointed to past comments Prince made scoffing at the idea of such a performance. Now, according to Prince’s longtime associate Sheila E., Timberlake has personally assured her that there will be no hologram.

“Family, I spoke w/ Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans,” Sheila E. wrote in a tweet on Saturday night. “I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram.”

In a 1998 interview with Guitar World, Prince was asked if he would be interested in performing alongside a digital recreation of a deceased musician. “Certainly not,” he responded. “That’s the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing… it really is demonic. And I am not a demon.”