Kacey Musgraves details new album, shares “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies”: Stream

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Amy Price

Kacey Musgraves has revealed the details of her forthcoming album, Golden Hour. The follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Pageant Material is due out March 30th via MCA Nashville.

Co-written and co-produced by Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, the new effort is described in a press release as Musgraves’ “most intimate album to date.” “I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking — leading heart first,” explained the country singer.

The first two songs from Golden Hour certainly focus on matters of the heart, though from very different perspectives. “Butterflies” is an ethereal love song about the wonderful nervousness of a new romance, while “Space Cowboy” is a lonely acquiescence to heartbreak (“You can have your space, cowboy/ I ain’t gonna fence you in”). Take a listen to both tracks below.

Both “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies” come as instant downloads when you pre-order Golden Hour here. Musgraves will also perform new material on Fallon this coming Monday, February 26th. The album art and tracklist are ahead.

Golden Hour Artwork:

Golden Hour Tracklist:

01. Slow Burn

02. Lonely Weekend

03. Butterflies

04. Oh, What a World

05. Mother

06. Love Is a Wild Thing

07. Space Cowboy

08. Happy & Sad

09. Velvet Elvis

10. Wonder Woman

11. High Horse

12. Golden Hour

13. Rainbow

Musgraves is set to open for Harry Styles during his US tour this summer, with Warpaint and Leon Bridges also supporting the former One Direction singer. She’ll also head out on her own North American trek later this winter and spring with Little Big Town, and you can find her full schedule here. Grab tickets here.