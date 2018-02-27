Menu
Kacey Musgraves performs new single “Space Cowboy” on Fallon: Watch

The follow-up to 2015's Grammy-nominated Pageant Material arrives next month

on February 27, 2018, 11:17am
Kacey Musgraves, photo via NBC
Kacey Musgraves recently detailed her upcoming album, Golden Hour, due for arrival March 30th through MCA Nashville. On Monday night, she brought one of its early singles, “Space Cowboy”, to The Tonight Show for a dazzling performance.

While dressed up in a sequined white outfit, the Texas-bred country artist sang about the difficulty of letting a restless lover go. “You can have your space, cowboy, I won’t fence you in,” Musgraves crooned, later adding, “When a horse wants to run, ain’t no sense in closing the gate.” Watch it down below.

Later this week, Musgraves will embark on an expansive tour in support of Golden Hour. Grab tickets here.

