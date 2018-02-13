Kamaiyah puts some “Henny on Ice” with latest track: Stream

Kamaiyah, photo by Ben Kaye

Kamaiyah may have only dropped her surprise Before I Wake mixtape a scant few months ago, but she’s still grinding hard on the run up to her first Coachella appearance. Last week, she served up two new tracks — “Seasons” and “Through the Night” — and now she’s back with a third.

This new song, “Henny on Ice”, sees the rising MC taking some much deserved time for herself. Of course, when you’re at Kamaiyah’s level of game, time for yourself means balling out to the fullest and not giving a damn who steps in your way. With a Juciy Beats beat that finds the perfect balance between chilled vibe and hard partying, Kamaiyah drops lines about how she “been working long days, long nights/ Said fuck it, I’m gonna need my own night/ I’m gonna keep drinkin’ all night/ I’m gonna keep freakin’ all night.”

Check out the track below.

And here are “Seasons” and “Through the Night” in case you missed them the first go-around.