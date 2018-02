Kanye West

Kanye West and his family are set to appear on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Kanye, along with his wife Kim Kardashian-West, an aunt and two of his cousins will compete against the Kardashian-Jenners.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kim said she and Kanye “are the biggest fans of Family Feud.” She added that “Kanye has waiting his whole life for this moment.”

The episode was filmed today, but there’s no word yet on an air date.