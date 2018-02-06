Kendrick Lamar and SZA shine in the new video for “All the Stars”: Watch

Kendrick Lamar has let loose the new music video for “All the Stars”, his Black Panther soundtrack collaboration with SZA.

Directed by Dave Meyers and the little homies, it shows the Compton rapper as he leads a village and is carried by a sea of loyal followers. There’s also a scene featuring actual black panthers. SZA appears, too, and can be seen dancing amongst glimmering constellations. Check out the stunning clip above.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

The soundtrack for Black Panther was curated by Kendrick and boasts other big-name guests like The Weeknd, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Vince Staples, and Khalid. It’s due out this Friday, February 9th.

In May, Kendrick and a number of his fellow Top Dawg Entertainment label mates will hit the road for The Championship Tour., grab tickets here.