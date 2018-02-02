Menu
Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd reveal “Pray For Me”: Stream

The latest preview of the Black Panther soundtrack

by
on February 02, 2018, 12:41am
0 comments

As the curator and producer of the soundtrack to Marvel’s Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar is heavy featured throughout. He’s teamed up with SZA on “All the Stars” and appears alongside Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake on “King’s Dead”. Another major collaboration is called “Pray For Me” and pairs K. Dot with The Weeknd. Take a listen to that one below. Kendrick and The Weeknd previously teamed up on “Sidewalks” off of Starboy.

The Black Panther soundtrack drops on February 9th, a week ahead of the film’s February 16th theatrical release. Kendrick also teams up with Travis Scott for a track called “Big Shot”. Other album contributors include Anderson .Paak, Khalid, ScHoolboy Q, and Jorja Smith.

