Kendrick Lamar appears on Nipsey Hussle’s “Dedication”, Cozz’s “Hustla’s Story”: Stream

Kendrick Lamar, photo by David Brendan Hall

Kendrick Lamar has been on an especially prolific streak as of late. In the months since releasing his latest critical opus, DAMN., the Compton MC’s taken party in a bevy of collaborations, appearing on tracks alongside U2 (“Get Out Of Your Own Way”, “American Soul”), N.E.R.D. (“Don’t Don’t Do It!”), Rich the Kid (“New Freezer”), Jeezy (“American Dream”), and Q-Tip (“Want U 2 Want”). Additionally, he produced and curated the soundtrack to Black Panther, which boasts tracks that pair K. Dot with the likes of SZA (“All the Stars”), James Blake, Future, and Jay Rock (“King’s Dead”), and The Weeknd (“Pray For Me”).

Within the last 24 hours, he’s popped up two more tracks: “Dedication”, a track from Nipsey Hussle’s forthcoming major label debut Victory Lap, and “Hustla’s Story” from Los Angeles rapper Cozz. Take a listen to below.