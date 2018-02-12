Kendrick Lamar bans professional photographers from concerts, allows cell phones

Kendrick Lamar, photo by David Brendan Hall

Artists have every right to assert a level of control over what happens at their concerts. That’s why an artist like Jack White recently banned cell phones from his shows, wanting to keep people focused on the experience at hand instead of trying to capture it. Reports came out over the weekend that Kendrick Lamar would be following suit, but Pitchfork has learned that’s not the case.

According to a rep for the Compton MC, cell phones and cell phone photography will be completely okay during his upcoming “The Championship Tour”; it’s only professional photographers who will be banned from the shows.

Though such policies put a major dent in the careers, wallets, and portfolios of concert photogs, disallowing professional shutterbugs in the pits is increasingly common among big name artists. The Killers and Beyoncé both have a no-photos stance, and White himself is notoriously stingy with whom he gives approval.

As many musicians with similar policies do, Lamar will provide outlets wishing to cover his concerts with images from his own photographer via Top Dawg Entertainment. Or they can just use the blurry, grainy shots they take on their iPhone Xs.

Kicking off in May, “The Championship Tour” will see Lamar touring alongside fellow TDE members SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul. See the full schedule here, and grab tickets here.