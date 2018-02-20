Kesha postpones tour dates following ACL injury

Kesha, photo by Philip Cosores

Kesha has been forced to postpone a handful of upcoming tour dates after suffering a torn ACL injury during her concert in Dubai on February 9th.

The 11 affected shows were originally set to take place across Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan during the months of March and April. With the exception of a gig in Byron Bay, all are expected to eventually be rescheduled. Her co-headlining tour with Macklemore, which kicks off June 6th in Phoenix, will go on as planned.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” said Kesha in a statement. “Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work. I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

All of Kesha’s upcoming dates are in continued support of her acclaimed 2017 album, Rainbow.

Find the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Kesha 2018 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Brendale, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel

03/27 – Northbridge, AU @ Metro City

03/29 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluefest Byron Bay

03/31 – Darling Harbour, AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre

04/02 – Auckland, NZ @ The Trusts Arena

04/04 – Torrensville, AU @ TheBarton Theatre

04/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

04/08 – Taipei, TW @ Nangang Exhibition Center

04/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Tokyo

04/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Tokyo

04/20 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba

06/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

06/08 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum ^

06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center ^

06/12 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^

06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Auditorium ^

06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

06/20 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^

06/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

06/25 – Rogers, AR @ Arkanas Music Pavilion ^

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

07/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

07/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

07/14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

07/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^

07/21 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

07/22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

07/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

07/25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

07/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

07/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater ^

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte ^

08/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre ^

08/04 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena ^

08/05 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Macklemore