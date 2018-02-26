Menu
Kevin Smith recovering from massive heart attack

The 47-year-old Clerks director had "100% blockage of my LAD artery"

on February 26, 2018, 8:57am
Kevin Smith was hospitalized Sunday after suffering a “massive heart attack.”

The 47-year-old director, known for films such as Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, was in between standup comedy sets when he began to feel nauseous and “my chest felt heavy,” as he recounted in a post to Facebook early Monday morning.

“The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as “the Widow-Maker” because when it goes, you’re a goner), Smith explained. “If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would’ve died tonight. For now, I’m still above ground!”

Smith revealed that his father lost his own life after suffering a massive heart attack and “generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures.”

Fortunately, doctors “had other plans and the expertise to mend me.” Smith said he has a new outlook on life, adding, “This is all a part of my mythology now and I’m sure I’ll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan).”

