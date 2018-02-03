Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Lady Gaga cancels remaining European tour dates due to “severe pain”

The pop star's struggles with fibromyalgia have greatly impacted her ability to tour as of late

by
on February 03, 2018, 3:27pm
0 comments

Lady Gaga’s struggles with the chronic pain syndrome fibromyalgia were documented in her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Twoand last fall the pop star had to postpone a series of European dates after being hospitalized with “severe physical pain.” Now, Gaga has unfortunately had to cancel the remaining 10 dates of her Joanne World Tour, which included stops in London, Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, Stockholm, and Rio.

A statement posted to the singer’s Twitter account reveal that “severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live.” It adds that she’s in the care of “expert medical professionals.” Refunds will be issued beginning this Tuesday, February 6th.

“I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I’m not standing by the words or meaning of my music,” Gaga says in a statement of her own. “My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home.”

See her full statement below.

Previous Story
Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime performance will feature a Prince hologram: Report
No comments