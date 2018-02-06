Lana Del Rey breaks down into tears in Atlanta following thwarted kidnapping attempt

Over the weekend, police authorities arrested a 43-year-old Florida man for stalking and attempting to kidnap Lana Del Rey. He was found in possession of a knife and concert ticket to the singer’s Orlando concert last Friday.

Last night in Atlanta, during her first show since the harrowing incident, Del Rey was visibly emotional onstage. As one redditor has noted, at one point she stopped performing and broke down into tears. “After what happened in Orlando, I just really wanted to be here with you guys tonight,” Del Rey addressed the crowd, per a fan-filmed Instagram video.

Wiping her cheeks dry, she continued, “I was totally feeling fine and then I just got … a little bit nervous when I got on stage. I just want to say that I’m super happy to be here with you guys. But if I’m a little bit feathery, bear with me.” Despite the tearful moment, Del Rey eventually went on to complete a nearly 20-song set.

Del Rey’s latest album, Lust for Life, came out last summer and gave us one of the best songs of 2017, “Love”.