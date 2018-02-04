LCD Soundsystem deliver a thrilling, hour-long set on PBS’ Austin City Limits: Watch

Fresh off winning a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording, LCD Soundsystem swung by PBS’ Austin City Limits for a set of cuts from last year’s American Dream and beyond. The entire, hour-long episode is now available to stream.

Standouts include American Dream highlights “Emotional Haircut”, “Oh Baby”, and “Call the Police”, and frontman James Murphy even digs into his back catalogue with a performance of “I Can Change” from 2010’s This Is Happening. In a web exclusive video, the band also broke out “Something Great” from 2007’s Sound of Silver.

“We’ve never really done anything quite like this before,” James Murphy said of the their appearance on the show.

Watch it all below.