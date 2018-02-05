LCD Soundsystem perform “You Wanted a Hit” in web exclusive Austin City Limits clip: Watch

LCD Soundsystem recently delivered a thrilling, hour-long set for Austin City Limits. The appearance was heavy on American Dream cuts, but did well to showcase the band’s beloved back catalog alongside the new material. Not every song they played made it to the broadcast, however, and today a web exclusive performance of “You Wanted a Hit”, off This is Happening, is making its debut.

Thanks to the amazing ACL crew, the video provides a close up look at how the seven-piece outfit behind James Murphy goes about crafting their intricate, expertly timed builds and breakdowns. As Murphy himself stated during the taping, the band has “never really done anything quite like this before,” meaning seeing the band this intimately is a unique experience.

Check out the new clip exclusively below.