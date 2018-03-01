Leo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonard DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

The much talked-about Charles Manson film from director Quentin Tarantino is finally coming together. Sony Pictures won the rights to finance and distribute the project, tagged it with a $100 million production budget, and gave it a release date of August 9th, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of the Tate murders. Now, the first two cast members have been announced, as well as a title for the film: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As heavily rumored, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will fill two of the leading roles. Similar to Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood looks to mix elements of fiction and reality. Set in Los Angeles in 1969, “at the height of hippy Hollywood,” DiCaprio plays a former western TV star named Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) who lives next door to Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski. Tate’s murder at the hands of the Manson Family cult serves as a backdrop to the main story.

Pitt is announced to play Dalton’s longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. Tarantino is said to be courting Margot Robbie to play the role of Tate, and Tom Cruise has also been mentioned as a potential cast member.

In a statement, Tarantino said, “I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I’m very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

DiCaprio and Tarantino previously teamed up for 2012’s Django Unchained, and Pitt starred in the aforementioned Inglorious Basterds.