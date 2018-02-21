Liam Gallagher performs Oasis’ “Live Forever” to honor Manchester Bombing victims at BRIT Awards: Watch

Liam Gallagher BRIT Awards 2018

Prior to Wednesday’s BRIT Awards, Ariana Grande was scheduled to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack that occurred after her concert last summer. When the pop star was forced to pull out of the show at the last minute, Liam Gallagher stepped in as a replacement. The former Oasis singer kept his plans for the performance a secret, and when he delivered, the entire audience at London’s O2 Arena were on their feet.

Gallagher performed a stripped down version of the classic “Live Forever” from Oasis’ 1994 album Definitely Maybe, a song he’d previously played with Coldplay during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Many in the O2 crowd had their phones lighting up the stands while others draped their arms around each other and sang along. Take a look below.

Liam Gallagher sings Live Forever in tribute to the Manchester bombing victims in a poignant moment at the #BRITs #BRITs2018 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YMG8TBu6Ia — STV (@WeAreSTV) February 21, 2018

Liam Gallagher playing 'Live Forever' at the Brits tonight 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 📷jasonrise pic.twitter.com/tafi1Zblkd — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) February 21, 2018

Since the May 22nd, 2017 suicide bombing, Gallagher has been donating his royalties from Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to victims. The song taken on the form of an anthem for British resilience in the face of the tragedy.

Earlier in the BRIT Awards broadcast, Gallagher lost Best Male Solo Artist to Stormzy.