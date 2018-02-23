Little Dragon share new song “Sway Daisy”: Stream

Electro-pop outfit Little Dragon returned last year with their fifth LP, Season High, and spent a sizable chunk of the year touring in support of it. Now, the band has announced their first dates of 2018, which will take them through the southwest and southeast with several festival stops along the way.
To accompany the tour announcement, Little Dragon has shared a brand new song, “Sway Daisy”, a spare, smoldering cut built around Yukimi Nagano’s ephemeral vocals. Listen to it below.
Below, check out Little Dragon’s full list of upcoming tour dates, which includes stops at San Diego’s CRSSD Festival and Mexico’s Vive Latino Festival.
Little Dragon Tour Dates:
03/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (Inside)
03/03 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival
03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/06 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater
03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project
03/12 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/14 – Orlando, FL @ Th Beacham
03/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
03/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival