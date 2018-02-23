Little Dragon share new song “Sway Daisy”: Stream

Electro-pop outfit Little Dragon returned last year with their fifth LP, Season High, and spent a sizable chunk of the year touring in support of it. Now, the band has announced their first dates of 2018, which will take them through the southwest and southeast with several festival stops along the way.

To accompany the tour announcement, Little Dragon has shared a brand new song, “Sway Daisy”, a spare, smoldering cut built around Yukimi Nagano’s ephemeral vocals. Listen to it below.

Below, check out Little Dragon’s full list of upcoming tour dates, which includes stops at San Diego’s CRSSD Festival and Mexico’s Vive Latino Festival.

Little Dragon Tour Dates:

03/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (Inside)

03/03 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/06 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project

03/12 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/14 – Orlando, FL @ Th Beacham

03/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

03/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival