Lorde and Run the Jewels

If you were hoping Lorde and Run the Jewels’ upcoming North American together would lead to a recorded collaboration, I’ve got good news for you. Ahead of the tour’s kickoff tomorrow night, Lorde has shared a new remix of her Melodrama track “Supercut” featuring new verses from RTJ’s El-P and Killer Mike. “love it. so much,” Lorde said of the track. “my little nerd heart is full.”

Grab tickets to Lorde’s upcoming “North American Dance Tour” featuring Run the Jewels and Mitski here.