Lucius share harmonious acoustic cover of Tame Impala’s “Eventually”: Watch

Indie-pop duo Lucius are prepping an acoustic album, Nudes, which is due out March 2nd via Mom + Pop Music. According to a press statement, the record contains 10 songs that were “chosen specifically to showcase their soulful, powerful voices and gorgeous harmonies.” Among them are three brand new tracks, four compositions from the band’s back catalog, and three covers. Now, Lucius has shared one of the latter, a strummy, snappy reinterpretation of Tame Impala’s majestic “Eventually”.
They’ve also shared a music video for the cut, which highlights the phenakistoscope insert that will be included with the albums’ deluxe vinyl edition. Watch it below.
Lucius will also celebrate the album with an acoustic tour of North America, which kicks off with a sold-out, three-night residency at Los Angeles’ Largo. They’ll follow the acoustic tour with a slot at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival and a few dates alongside Portugal. The Man. Grab tickets here.
Lucius 2018 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Perth, Australia @ Perth Festival
02/24 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Brightside
02/25 – Melbourne, Australia @ Howler
02/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory
03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre
03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre
03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre
03/07 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Capitol Rotunda – KRCL Presents Amplifying Women’s Voices
03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
03/10 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/15 – Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church
03/16 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
03/17 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
03/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
03/22 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
03/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
03/24 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre
03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater *
09/22 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *
* = w/ Portugal. The Man