Lucius share harmonious acoustic cover of Tame Impala’s “Eventually”: Watch

Lucius, photo by Heather Kaplan

Indie-pop duo Lucius are prepping an acoustic album, Nudes, which is due out March 2nd via Mom + Pop Music. According to a press statement, the record contains 10 songs that were “chosen specifically to showcase their soulful, powerful voices and gorgeous harmonies.” Among them are three brand new tracks, four compositions from the band’s back catalog, and three covers. Now, Lucius has shared one of the latter, a strummy, snappy reinterpretation of Tame Impala’s majestic “Eventually”.

They’ve also shared a music video for the cut, which highlights the phenakistoscope insert that will be included with the albums’ deluxe vinyl edition. Watch it below.

Nudes was recorded in collaboration with Electric Lady Studios, and also features covers Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line” and American folk standard “Goodnight, Irene”, which will feature accompaniment from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. Wilco’s Nels Cline also sits in on “Million Dollar Secret” , a Lucius original previously written for the HBO series Girls.

Lucius will also celebrate the album with an acoustic tour of North America, which kicks off with a sold-out, three-night residency at Los Angeles’ Largo. They’ll follow the acoustic tour with a slot at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival and a few dates alongside Portugal. The Man. Grab tickets here.

Lucius 2018 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Perth, Australia @ Perth Festival

02/24 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Brightside

02/25 – Melbourne, Australia @ Howler

02/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre

03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre

03/07 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Capitol Rotunda – KRCL Presents Amplifying Women’s Voices

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

03/10 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/15 – Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church

03/16 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

03/17 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

03/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

03/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

03/22 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

03/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

03/24 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater *

09/22 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *

* = w/ Portugal. The Man