Lykke Li covers Jim Croce’s 1970’s hit “Time in a Bottle”: Stream

It’s been nearly four years since Lykke Li released her last album, I Never Learn. The Swedish songwriter has been anything but idle, however. In 2017, she teamed up with members of Miike Snow and Peter Bjorn and John to form the supergroup LIV, which put out a handful of singles. Li also contributed to Terrence Malick’s Song to Song, as well as Josh Homme’s neo-Nazi revenge thriller, In the Fade.

Now, Li is starting 2018 on a strong note with a new cover of the ’70s hit “Time in a Bottle”. The single was originally done by folk singer-songwriter Jim Croce, and here Li reinterprets it with her own strain of haunting wistfulness. Perhaps a teaser for a new album? As one redditor has pointed out, Li’s rendition also happens to appear in a new Dutch commercial for iced tea.

Hear it below.