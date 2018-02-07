Mac DeMarco announces US tour dates for fall 2018

After embarking on a co-headlining a tour with The Flaming Lips and bouncing across in Europe in support of his latest LP, This Old Dog, jizz jazzer Mac DeMarco has just announced a new batch of dates.

Among them are impressive spots headlining Red Rocks, the Hollywood Palladium, and SummerStage in New York’s Central Park. He’ll also be playing an “18 and under” show in Melbourne tomorrow night, which should scare any parent. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here

Mac DeMarco 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/14 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

03/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival NRMAL

03/08 – Monterrey, MX @ Escena Monterrey

03/10 – Zapopan, MX @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret

03/17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at the Wharf

09/08 – New York, NY @ SummerStage, Central Park

09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre

Watch DeMarco’s video for “This Old Dog”: