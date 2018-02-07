Mac DeMarco announces US tour dates for fall 2018

After embarking on a co-headlining a tour with The Flaming Lips and bouncing across in Europe in support of his latest LP, This Old Dog, jizz jazzer Mac DeMarco has just announced a new batch of dates.
Mac DeMarco 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/14 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
02/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
03/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival NRMAL
03/08 – Monterrey, MX @ Escena Monterrey
03/10 – Zapopan, MX @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret
03/17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
09/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at the Wharf
09/08 – New York, NY @ SummerStage, Central Park
09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre
Watch DeMarco’s video for “This Old Dog”: