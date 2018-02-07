Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Mac DeMarco announces US tour dates for fall 2018

Including stops at the Hollywood Palladium, SummerStage, and Red Rocks

by
on February 07, 2018, 12:07pm
0 comments

After embarking on a co-headlining a tour with The Flaming Lips and bouncing across in Europe in support of his latest LP, This Old Dog, jizz jazzer Mac DeMarco has just announced a new batch of dates.

Among them are impressive spots headlining Red Rocks, the Hollywood Palladium, and SummerStage in New York’s Central Park. He’ll also be playing an “18 and under” show in Melbourne tomorrow night, which should scare any parent. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Mac DeMarco 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/14 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
02/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
03/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival NRMAL
03/08 – Monterrey, MX @ Escena Monterrey
03/10 – Zapopan, MX @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret
03/17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
09/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at the Wharf
09/08 – New York, NY @ SummerStage, Central Park
09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre

Watch DeMarco’s video for “This Old Dog”:

Previous Story
Netflix premieres trailer for Jessica Jones season 2, soundtracked by Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Runaway”: Watch
Next Story
Anderson .Paak to release two new albums in 2018
No comments