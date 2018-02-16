Marilyn Manson’s return to New York was an utter disaster

Marilyn Manson, photo by Philip Cosores

Marilyn Manson headlined The Paramount in Huntington, New York, last night, marking his first performance back in the area since a falling stage prop sent him to the hospital with a broken leg. Well, maybe the city’s just cursed for the shock rocker, because last night’s show was also a disaster. As Brooklyn Vegan first reported, his set ended after just six songs and a stream-of-consciousness monologue that culminated with Manson urging the crowd to tell him they loved him. Manson allegedly stormed off the stage after dropping his mic and kicking over an amplifier.

Multiple fans on Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit have shared their displeasure with the set, demanding refunds and sharing more details, such as the fact that EMTs arrived at the arena shortly after Manson’s exit. One fan took to Reddit to say Manson was “wasted” at a meet and greet before the show, but that he was “worse on stage.” There’s been no word from Manson’s camp yet as to the nature of the situation.

A delay in the show and what looked like a heated exchange between Manson and some others is captured in the below video, as well as a portion of his monologue to the audience. It’s queued up to roughly 11 minutes in, when Manson begins addressing the audience.

You can also catch some of Manson improvising a rambling song over a looping riff, then indulging in some weird sort of scat performance, in the below clips.

Those hoping for a return from the antichrist superstar broke into “Fuck you, Manson!” chants when it became apparent that wasn’t going to happen.

When asked about her thoughts on the situation by a fan, singer Amanda Palmer encouraged empathy, saying it sounds “like a sad state of show affairs for marilyn manson” and that she’s “sad for him.”

“This is a hard job we do,” she continued, “playing on stage night after night. it can be hard on the soul and sometimes life collides with stage with painful results. performers aren’t machines, we are people. always be forgiving. you never know what the fuck is going on, ever.”

