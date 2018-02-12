Melvins announce new album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, map out North American tour

Melvins, photo by Nina Corcoran

Last year, the Melvins celebrated the release of their first-ever double album, A Walk with Love and Death. The band is now following that up with a new full-length named Pinkus Abortion Technician.

Due out April 20th through Mike Patton’s Ipecac Recordings, it spans eight tracks with titles such as “Break Bread”, “Embrace the Rub”, and “Prenup Butter”. There’s also a cover of The Beatles classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, as well as a medley of Butthole Surfers’ “Moving to Florida” and James Gang’s “Stop” aptly called “Stop Moving to Florida”.

Pinkus features the work of both ongoing Melvins bass players Steven McDonald (OFF!) and Jeff Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), a setup the band has never before used on record. “It’s an experiment in the low end of the aural spectrum where we asked ourselves, ‘would it work?’ ‘could it work??’ ‘should it work???’ The answers were yes, yes and YES!” explains Dale Crover in a statement.

“We’ve never had two bass players,” Buzz Osborne adds. “We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players. We’ll be taking this two-prong bass attack on the road as well which should prove to be interesting. Pinkus Abortion Technician is a radically great record and was a stone groove to record. We drank a lot of coffee and enjoyed each other’s company. I like Steven and Jeff a great deal. I admire their bass playing and singing and both of them can grill a mean steak.”

Check out the album art and full tracklist below.

Pinkus Abortion Technician Artwork:

Pinkus Abortion Technician Tracklist:

01. Stop Moving To Florida

02. Embrace The Rub

03. Don’t Forget To Breathe

04. Flamboyant Duck

05. Break Bread

06. I Want To Hold Your Hand

07. Prenup Butter

08. Graveyard

To promote the new record, the Melvins will head out on a 10-week North American tour beginning in April.

Melvins 2018 Tour Dates:

04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

04/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

05/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/14 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

05/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Linsley

05/23 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

07/14 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

07/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

07/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

07/25 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room

07/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

07/28 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

08/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/04 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

08/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

08/06 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company

08/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

08/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

08/10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08/11 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

