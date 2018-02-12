Melvins announce new album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, map out North American tour

Last year, the Melvins celebrated the release of their first-ever double album, A Walk with Love and Death. The band is now following that up with a new full-length named Pinkus Abortion Technician.
Due out April 20th through Mike Patton’s Ipecac Recordings, it spans eight tracks with titles such as “Break Bread”, “Embrace the Rub”, and “Prenup Butter”. There’s also a cover of The Beatles classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, as well as a medley of Butthole Surfers’ “Moving to Florida” and James Gang’s “Stop” aptly called “Stop Moving to Florida”.
Pinkus features the work of both ongoing Melvins bass players Steven McDonald (OFF!) and Jeff Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), a setup the band has never before used on record. “It’s an experiment in the low end of the aural spectrum where we asked ourselves, ‘would it work?’ ‘could it work??’ ‘should it work???’ The answers were yes, yes and YES!” explains Dale Crover in a statement.
“We’ve never had two bass players,” Buzz Osborne adds. “We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players. We’ll be taking this two-prong bass attack on the road as well which should prove to be interesting. Pinkus Abortion Technician is a radically great record and was a stone groove to record. We drank a lot of coffee and enjoyed each other’s company. I like Steven and Jeff a great deal. I admire their bass playing and singing and both of them can grill a mean steak.”
Check out the album art and full tracklist below.
Pinkus Abortion Technician Artwork:
Pinkus Abortion Technician Tracklist:
01. Stop Moving To Florida
02. Embrace The Rub
03. Don’t Forget To Breathe
04. Flamboyant Duck
05. Break Bread
06. I Want To Hold Your Hand
07. Prenup Butter
08. Graveyard
To promote the new record, the Melvins will head out on a 10-week North American tour beginning in April.
Melvins 2018 Tour Dates:
04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s
04/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
05/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/14 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
05/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
05/22 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Linsley
05/23 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
07/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
07/14 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
07/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
07/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
07/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
07/25 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room
07/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret
07/28 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
08/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/04 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
08/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre
08/06 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company
08/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
08/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
08/10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
08/11 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
Revisit A Walk single “Christ Hammer”: