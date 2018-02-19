Melvins preview new album with first single “Stop Moving to Florida”: Stream

Melvins

On April 20th, the Melvins are returning with a new album called Pinkus Abortion Technician. The eight-track effort follows last year’s A Walk with Love and Death and sees the band employing both of their ongoing bass players, Steven McDonald and Jeff Pinkus, for the first time.

As a first listen, a track titled “Stop Moving to Florida” has been unboxed. It’s a crunchy medley of Butthole Surfers’ “Moving to Florida” and James Gang’s “Stop”. In a statement, frontman Buzz Osborne commented on the offering, saying, “I wanted to do the song ‘Stop’ but I didn’t want to do all of it and I LOVE ‘Moving to Florida’ so ‘Stop Moving To Florida’ seemed perfect.”

Hear it down below.

Melvins will head out on a 10-week North American tour behind Pinkus Abortion Technician beginning in April; find the full itinerary here.