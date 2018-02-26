Metallica announce North American tour dates through 2019

Metallica, photo by Philip Cosores

Metallica have expanded their WorldWired Tour with a new North American leg. Coming in continued support of 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, the 34 newly revealed dates stretch into the early part of 2019 and take the metal icons to markets they haven’t played in decades.

Things will kick off with a September 2nd show in Madison, Wisconsin, and it won’t be long after that Metallica play their first Grand Forks, North Dakota concert in 30 years. El Paso, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota will also be graced by the band’s presence for the first time in in more than 25 years. The jaunt will conclude back up by the Great Lakes with a March 13th, 2019 stop at Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Van Andel Arena.

Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available February 27th, while the general on-sale launches March 2nd via Live Nation. Super fans will also have the option to purchase “Where I May Roam Black Tickets,” offering floor access to any stop on the North American docket. Only 250 Black Tickets will be available, priced at $598 to celebrate the reissue of 1987’s The $5.98 E.P. / $9.98 CD: Garage Days Re-Revisited EP. Further information can be found here.

Find Metallica’s complete schedule below. You can also grab tickets here.

Metallica 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

03/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

03/31 – Vienna, AT @ Wiender Stadthalle

04/02 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

04/05 – Budapest, HU @ Sports Arena

04/07 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

04/09 -Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

04/11 – Geneva, CH @ Palexpo

04/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

04/28 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

04/30 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

05/02 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

05/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

05/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

09/02 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

09/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

09/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

09/08 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

09/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09/15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

12/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

01/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

01/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

01/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

02/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/02 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

03/04 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

03/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/09 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena