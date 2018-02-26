Metallica announce North American tour dates through 2019

Metallica have expanded their WorldWired Tour with a new North American leg. Coming in continued support of 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, the 34 newly revealed dates stretch into the early part of 2019 and take the metal icons to markets they haven’t played in decades.
Things will kick off with a September 2nd show in Madison, Wisconsin, and it won’t be long after that Metallica play their first Grand Forks, North Dakota concert in 30 years. El Paso, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota will also be graced by the band’s presence for the first time in in more than 25 years. The jaunt will conclude back up by the Great Lakes with a March 13th, 2019 stop at Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Van Andel Arena.
Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available February 27th, while the general on-sale launches March 2nd via Live Nation. Super fans will also have the option to purchase “Where I May Roam Black Tickets,” offering floor access to any stop on the North American docket. Only 250 Black Tickets will be available, priced at $598 to celebrate the reissue of 1987’s The $5.98 E.P. / $9.98 CD: Garage Days Re-Revisited EP. Further information can be found here.
Find Metallica’s complete schedule below. You can also grab tickets here.
Metallica 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
03/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
03/31 – Vienna, AT @ Wiender Stadthalle
04/02 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
04/05 – Budapest, HU @ Sports Arena
04/07 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
04/09 -Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
04/11 – Geneva, CH @ Palexpo
04/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
04/28 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
04/30 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
05/02 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
05/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
05/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
09/02 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
09/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
09/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
09/08 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
09/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
12/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
01/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
01/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
01/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
01/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/02 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
03/04 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
03/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/09 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena