Metallica dedicate “Orion” performance in Italy to Cliff Burton: Watch

Metallica

February 10th would have been the 58th birthday of Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. To honor his memory, the heavy metal legends dedicated a live performance of “Orion” to him during their February 10th concert at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, as Blabbermouth points out.

Co-written by Burton himself, the track originally appeared on Master of Puppets, one of the three albums the late bassist contributed to; the other two are 1983 Kill ‘Em All, 1984’s Ride the Lightening. Check out kick-ass pro-shot footage of Metallica’s tribute down below.

Alameda County, California recently declared February 10th as Cliff Burton Day. Burton died in a tour bus crash in 1986; he was only 24 years old.

Metallica’s most recent album came in the form of 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. Last November, they issued a mammoth Master of Puppets box set.