MF DOOM and Czarface team up for new album, Czarface Meets Metal Face, share “Nautical Depth”: Stream

MF DOOM previously hopped on Czarface’s track “Ka-Bang!” from their 2015 album, Every Hero Needs A Villain. Now, the elusive MC has reconvened with Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck and Boston duo 7L & Esoteric for a collaborative LP entitled Czarface Meets Metal Face, arriving March 30th.

The 16-track collection features guest appearances from Open Mike Eagle and veteran underground rapper Vinnie Paz. The album art, which you can check out above, is illustrated by artist L’Amour Supreme. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

As a preview from the album, DOOM and Czarface have released the murky boom bap track, “Nautical Depth”. On his verse, DOOM spits stream-of-consciousness lines like “No friendly warfare, this ain’t wrestling/ There’s nothing staged over here/ You’re trippin’ mescaline.”

Hear it below.

Last fall, DOOM teamed up with Westside Gunn for a pair of tracks, “2Stings” and “Gorilla Monsoon”, after his planned 15-week Adult Swim singles series was cut abruptedly short. He also has co-production on Bishop Nehru’s upcoming album, Elevators: Act I & II.