MGMT revisit their classic hit “Electric Feel” on Colbert: Watch

MGMT on Colbert

MGMT served as musical guests on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night. For their two-song performance, they brought both new and old material, dusting off Oracular Spectacular single “Electric Feel” (with the help of Jon Batiste & Stay Human) as well as “Me and Michael”, off their latest album, Little Dark Age. Hard to believe the two songs exist more than 10 years apart, but it was a cool way for MGMT to show their fans how much they’ve evolved since those early days. Catch replays below.

(Read: 10 Years Later, MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular Sounds Remarkably Prescient)

Later this week, MGMT will kick off a US tour in support of Little Dark Age. Grab tickets here.