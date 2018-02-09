MGMT share new album, Little Dark Age: Stream

MGMT have returned with Little Dark Age, their follow-up to 2013’s self-titled effort. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream the full release below.

The 10-track collection was produced by MGMT alongside former Chairlift member Patrick Wimberly (Kelela, Blood Orange) and frequent collaborator Dave Fridmann (Spoon, Tame Impala). Recording sessions took place at Tarbox Road Studios in Cassadaga, New York.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, MGMT’s Ben Goldwasser revealed that negativity stemming from the 2016 presidential election served as a catalyst for the album, explaining that it cleared away “a lot of the things that we’d been hung up on.” He stated, “We wanted to make songs that reflected how we were feeling in the moment, and we wanted to make something that was fun because we were in bad moods.”

Prior to the release of Little Dark Age, MGMT revealed the title track, “When You Die”, and “Hand It Over”.

Little Dark Age Artwork:

Little Dark Age Tracklist:

01. She Works Out Too Much

02. Little Dark Age

03. When You Die

04. Me and Michael

05. TSLAMP

06. James

07. Days That Got Away

08. One Thing Left to Try

09. When You’re Small

10. Hand It Over

MGMT have scheduled a spring North American tour in support of Little Dark Age. The band is also confirmed to appear at several festivals, including New Orleans’ Buku Project, Delaware’s Firefly, and Spain’s Mad Cool. Check out the full itinerary here, and grab tickets here.