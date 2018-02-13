Michael Fassbender set to star in Kung Fury feature length sequel

Michael-Fassbender-Kung-Fury

Nearly two years after it was announced, the feature-length follow-up to the cult short B-film Kung Fury is finally moving into production. What’s more, it’s secured an A-list star: Michael Fassbender has signed on for Kung Fury II: The Movie.

Fassbender joins David Sandberg, who returns once again to write, direct, produce, and star in the movie as the title character. David Hasselhoff, who penned the theme song for the short and appeared in a cameo, will also have a part.

The original short film raised $600,000 on Kickstarter and opened at Cannes. The short centered on Miami’s best damn cop ever, who becomes Kung Fury after getting struck by lightning and bit by a cobra while chasing a kung-fu criminal. As he fight to take down his arch-nemesis, Adolf Hitler, he must assemble a team from across time — including vikings, a talking T-rex, a tech genius who turns into a robot, and Thor — to stop the Third Reich.

The absurdist homage to ’80s B-movies, with ultra-ridiculous violence and an onslaught of explosions, will carry over to Kung Fury II, a direct sequel to the original short. This time around, Kung Fury and his Thundercops deal with the tragic death of one of their own. When they decide to disband in the wake of the loss, a new and mysterious villain joins Fuhrer Hitler to help him attain the ultimate weapon. Now, “Kung Fury must travel through space and time itself to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy and defeat evil once and for all” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

It’s not currently known whom Fassbender will be playing, or if The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone will return to portray Hitler. David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt will produce under their KatzSmith Productions, which just saw massive success with It. Sandberg will produce via his Laser Unicorns banner, with Pelle Strandberg serving as executive producer. Cameras are set to role this summer.

Watch the 30-minute original Kung Fury below.