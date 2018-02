Congratulations are in order to Michelle Branch and The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, who are expecting their first child.

The pair began dating will working on Branch’s recent album, Hopeless Romantic, which Carney produced. They got engaged in July and “were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” according to Branch. “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited,” she added.