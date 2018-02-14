Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Michelle Obama gifts Barack Obama with a Spotify playlist for Valentine’s Day: Stream

Featuring selections from Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine, Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, and more

by
on February 14, 2018, 1:06pm
0 comments
Barack and Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama

What do you get the former Leader of the Free World for Valentine’s Day? This year, Michelle Obama has opted for the gift of music. Mrs. Obama has curated a Spotify playlist for her husband. Entitled “Forever Mine,” the playlist spans 44 songs and includes themed selections from Kendrick Lamar (“LOVE.”), Florence and the Machine (“Dog Days Are Over”), Beyoncé (“Halo”), Van Morrison (“Moondance”), Stevie Wonder (“You and I”), and Luther Vandross (“If This World Were Mine”). Take a listen below.

Previously, former president Obama shared Spotify playlists of his workout music and his favorite songs of 2017. Earlier this week, the couple unveiled their official portraits.

Previous Story
Star Wars: Episode IX taps Blade Runner 2049’s art director
Next Story
Metallica dedicate “Orion” performance in Italy to Cliff Burton: Watch
No comments