Michelle Obama gifts Barack Obama with a Spotify playlist for Valentine’s Day: Stream

Barack and Michelle Obama

What do you get the former Leader of the Free World for Valentine’s Day? This year, Michelle Obama has opted for the gift of music. Mrs. Obama has curated a Spotify playlist for her husband. Entitled “Forever Mine,” the playlist spans 44 songs and includes themed selections from Kendrick Lamar (“LOVE.”), Florence and the Machine (“Dog Days Are Over”), Beyoncé (“Halo”), Van Morrison (“Moondance”), Stevie Wonder (“You and I”), and Luther Vandross (“If This World Were Mine”). Take a listen below.

Previously, former president Obama shared Spotify playlists of his workout music and his favorite songs of 2017. Earlier this week, the couple unveiled their official portraits.