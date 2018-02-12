Mike Patton and DJ Qbert debut live collaboration: Watch

This past weekend, Faith No More frontman Mike Patton and veteran hip-hop turntablist DJ Qbert took the stage together for the very first time. Their collaborative debut, which went down February 9th and 10th in San Francisco, boasted setlists of unexpected covers as well as original tracks.

In particular, Patton and DJ Qbert covered Peeping Tom’s “Your Neighborhood Spaceman” and “Heaven on Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar. Additionally, the pair did a joint rendition of DJ Qbert’s own “Crazy Raw” and “¡Get Up Punk!”, a Patton original recorded with hip-hop trio The X-Ecutioners. Beastie Boys associate Money Mark also dropped in to guest on a few of the performances.

Both shows were lined up last minute by the venue, The Chapel, which has suffered a bit of a scheduling setback after a 16-date residency with Peter Murphy of Bauhaus was canceled due to visa issues.

For Patton, this marks just one of many collaborative projects. Along with Faith No More, Patton is part of the supergroups Dead Cross (with Dave Lombardo); Fantômas (with Lombardo and Buzz Osborne); and Nevermen (with Tunde Adebimpe). Patton recently scored the Netflix adaption of Stephen King’s 1922.

Check out fan-shot videos and pictures below.

“Peeping Tom”:

“Crazy Raw”:

“¡Get Up Punk!”:

“Heaven on Their Minds” (Jesus Christ Superstar):