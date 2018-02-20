Mount Eerie unveils stirring new song “Tintin In Tibet”: Stream

Mount Eerie, photo by Jeff Miller

Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum will release his new album, Now Only, next month. Today, the singer-songwriter has shared a new song entitled “Tintin In Tibet” as the latest preview for the six-track collection.

Following the theme of the lead single, “Distortion”, and the album as a whole, Elverum sings directly to his late wife, Geneviève Castrée. Over a stripped-down arrangement, he fondly recounts how they first met and fell in love. “When we first met, you were 22,” he remembers. “And I drove my truck onto the ferry to Victoria in the morning/ Where we met and talked forever in your apartment with evening falling/ So I brought my blankets in and slept on the floor right next to your bed.”

The follow-up to Elverum’s outstanding 2017 album A Crow Looked At Me is out on March 16th. He’ll be playing select cities in support of the release. Pre-orders are ongoing here.