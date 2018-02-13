Mount Kimbie share King Krule collaboration “Turtle Neck Man”, announce North American tour: Stream

Mount Kimbie dropped their third studio effort, Love What Survives, last September. Now, the electronic duo has returned to share a previously unreleased track that dates back to those album recording sessions.
Dubbed “Turtle Neck Man”, it’s features contributions from past collaborator King Krule. His distinct croon acts as both contrasting and complementary element to Mount Kimbie’s sometimes stomping, sometimes aqueous choice of production.
Check it out below.
Mount Kimbie and King Krule teamed up before on Love What Survives song “Blue Train Lines”, as well as King Krule’s 2013 cut “You Took Your Time”.
In support of their latest album, Mount Kimbie have also announced a North American tour that pops off in May.
Mount Kimbie 2018 Tour Dates:
03/09 – Sydney, AU @ Twilight at Taronga
03/10 – Lardner, AU @ Pitch Festival
03/11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA
05/11 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/20 – Sainte-Therese, QC @ Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/27-29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/16 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo