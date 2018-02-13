Mount Kimbie share King Krule collaboration “Turtle Neck Man”, announce North American tour: Stream

Mount Kimbie

Mount Kimbie dropped their third studio effort, Love What Survives, last September. Now, the electronic duo has returned to share a previously unreleased track that dates back to those album recording sessions.

Dubbed “Turtle Neck Man”, it’s features contributions from past collaborator King Krule. His distinct croon acts as both contrasting and complementary element to Mount Kimbie’s sometimes stomping, sometimes aqueous choice of production.

Check it out below.

Mount Kimbie and King Krule teamed up before on Love What Survives song “Blue Train Lines”, as well as King Krule’s 2013 cut “You Took Your Time”.

In support of their latest album, Mount Kimbie have also announced a North American tour that pops off in May.

Mount Kimbie 2018 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Sydney, AU @ Twilight at Taronga

03/10 – Lardner, AU @ Pitch Festival

03/11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA

05/11 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/20 – Sainte-Therese, QC @ Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/27-29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/16 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo