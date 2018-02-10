MoviePass cuts price to $7.95, now includes access to Fandor streaming service

It seems too good to be true, doesn’t it? MoviePass, a nifty subscription that nets you one movie ticket per day for a monthly fee of $9.95—lower than the standard price of a movie ticket at many theaters—is making it more affordable for film buffs to frequent their local multiplex. The thing is, some think it is too good to be true.

In August, with the announcement of the lower monthly subscription fee, AMC Theatres called the price “unsustainable,” accusing the company of “[setting] up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road.” Last month, in what looked like a power move, MoviePass withdrew service from 10 high-traffic AMC theaters, citing the chain’s refusal to “collaborate.” MoviePass subscribers recently surpassed two million, and the service says it’s responsible for 5 percent of the nation’s total box office.

Now, MoviePass intends to accelerate its rise with yet another unprecedented move. According to The Hollywood Reporter, monthly subscriptions will soon lowers its monthly rate to $7.95. They’ll also be folding in access to Fandor, a streaming service lauded for its huge selection of independent films. The only catch is that the new deal brings with it a $19.95 “processing fee,” which customers are required to pay up front. Still, both the new price and the Fandor inclusion will no doubt capture the attention of theater chains and streaming juggernauts like Netflix.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe says the offer is “limited,” and that the accompanying Fandor subscription expires after a year. Still, he played coy regarding how long the offer would be on the table. “We’re having fun. We’re energizing the movie industry; constantly experimenting,” he told THR.

“With this new offer, we can make the movement even more accessible to moviegoers,” said Ted Farnsworth, CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics, MoviePass’ parent company, in another vague statement. “I believe our annual subscribers will become influential movie consumers and an amazing asset and bellwether for the film industry as a whole.”