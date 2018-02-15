Muse return with provocative new single “Thought Contagion” and bonkers video: Watch

Muse // Photo by David Brendan Hall

MUSE are back today with a new single. It’s called “Thought Contagion” and follows “Dig Down”, which was released last year. “The meaning of the song ‘Thought Contagion’ is about how other people’s thoughts, ideas and beliefs can sometimes infect your mind, get into your head and change the way you think yourself,” explains frontman Matt Bellamy in a statement. The track was produced by Rich Costey and Muse, with Adam Hawkins handling the mix.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video, directed by Lance Drake, is described as an “’80s infectious neon love story.” Watch it below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bellamy divulged more details of MUSE’s current ongoings. As the band is only “halfway through” the recording of their next album, they’ve opted to tide fans over by releasing their new songs as soon as they’re completed. “For us, it’s really refreshing to just work on one song at a time and take each song to completion. We’re doing the writing, recording and mixing process and even the video in this occasion before moving onto the next song,” Bellamy explained.

MUSE plan to put out two more singles in the coming months. All of these songs will eventually end up on the band’s eighth album, which “we’re either going to put it out in fall or early next year,” Bellamy said.

They will, however, take a brief reprieve from the studio to headline a few North American festivals this spring and summer. They’re slated to headline Bonnaroo, BottleRock Napa Valley, Carolina Rebellion, and Mexico’s Pal’Norte Music Festival.