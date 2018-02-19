Menu
My Bloody Valentine release “alternative cut and pressing” of Isn’t Anything

The surprise LP was included as part of a new vinyl reissue of MBV's debut album.

on February 19, 2018, 1:06pm
My Bloody Valentine recently released “all analog” vinyl reissues of their first two studio albums, 1988’s Isn’t Anything and 1991’s Loveless. The reissues were shipped this week and fans who grabbed a copy of Isn’t Anything were treated to quite a nice surprise: the band included an “alternative cut and pressing” of the album.

Not surprisingly, the limited-edition reissues are already sold out, so if you haven’t already grabbed a copy, you may want to make your way to eBay. The good news is that MBV have a new album coming later this year and have begun fleshing out a supporting tour schedule.

