Natalie Prass announces new album, The Future and the Past, shares video for “Short Court Style”: Watch

Natalie Prass has announced a new album she’s calling The Future and the Past. The follow-up to her 2015 self-titled debut is due out June 1st via her new label home, ATO Records.

As a first listen, Prass has revealed “Short Court Style”. With a vibe that will bring you back to summer jams of either the late ’70s or early ’90s, the track isn’t as sharp a turn from Natalie Prass as it might seem. The soulful chamber sounds of that first album have simply been toned down in favor of amplifying Prass’ R&B tendencies. Thankfully, the singer-songwriter’s more delicate facets — her lovely lyricism and airy vocals — aren’t at all lost in the catchiness.

The song comes via a video Prass co-directed alongside Erica Prince. Watch below as Prass dances about with some ribbon dancers, bringing cheer to a dreary winter park.

The Future and the Past Artwork:

The Future and the Past Tracklist:

01. Oh My

02. Short Court Style

03. Interlude: Your Fire

04. The Firee

05. Hot for the Mountain

06. Lost

07. Sisters

08. Never Too Late

09. Ship Go Down

10. Nothing to Say

11. Far From Away

12. Ain’t Nobody