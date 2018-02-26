Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Natalie Prass announces new album, The Future and the Past, shares video for “Short Court Style”: Watch

Virginia native's sophomore album is coming on a new label: ATO Records

by
on February 26, 2018, 10:28am
0 comments

Natalie Prass has announced a new album she’s calling The Future and the Past. The follow-up to her 2015 self-titled debut is due out June 1st via her new label home, ATO Records.

As a first listen, Prass has revealed “Short Court Style”. With a vibe that will bring you back to summer jams of either the late ’70s or early ’90s, the track isn’t as sharp a turn from Natalie Prass as it might seem. The soulful chamber sounds of that first album have simply been toned down in favor of amplifying Prass’ R&B tendencies. Thankfully, the singer-songwriter’s more delicate facets — her lovely lyricism and airy vocals — aren’t at all lost in the catchiness.

The song comes via a video Prass co-directed alongside Erica Prince. Watch below as Prass dances about with some ribbon dancers, bringing cheer to a dreary winter park.

The Future and the Past Artwork:

Natalie Prass -- The Future and the Past

The Future and the Past Tracklist:
01. Oh My
02. Short Court Style
03. Interlude: Your Fire
04. The Firee
05. Hot for the Mountain
06. Lost
07. Sisters
08. Never Too Late
09. Ship Go Down
10. Nothing to Say
11. Far From Away
12. Ain’t Nobody

Previous Story
Metallica announce North American tour dates through 2019
Next Story
Jean Grae and Quelle Chris share video for “Gold, Purple, Orange”, starring Hannibal Buress and Eric Andre: Watch
No comments