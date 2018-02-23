Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats team with Lucius on new track “Coolin’ Out”: Stream

Nathaneil Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Lucius, photos by Brantley Gutierrez (L) and David Brendan Hall (R)

Following the success of their self-titled debut, Nathaniel Rateliff made a concerted effort to make his follow-up with The Night Sweats a more collaborative effort. That meant writing alongside the other band members for the first time, as well as bringing outside artist into the studio.

On the latest single from the forthcoming Tearing at the Seams, NR&TNS are joined by another group of indie folk scene favorites, Lucius. Entitled “Coolin’ Out”, the song has all the swinging grooves that caused Rateliff and the boys to blow up so quickly, only now lightened by the sturdy, honeyed harmonies of Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Tearing at the Seams is out March 9th via Stax Records. Also check out the previous singles, “You Worry Me” and “Hey Mama”.

Rateliff and The Night Sweats will tour behind the release throughout the summer, playing shows with John Prine, Deer Tick, The Head & The Heart, Hiss Golden Messenger, and more along the way. Find their updated schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2018 Tour Dates:

03/08 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

03/15 – Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion

05/04 – West Palm Beach, FL @ SunFest

05/05 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

05/11 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company *

05/12 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

05/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/18 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/19 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

06/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River State Park

06/02 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica #

06/05 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann Center

06/08 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion $

06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads

08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/05 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

08/07 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre

08/09 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/10 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

08/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/22 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

11/07 – Breckridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center +

11/08 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre +

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre +

* = w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

# = w/ The Head & The Heart

$ = w/ Deer Tick

% = w/ The Head & The Heart and Hiss Golden Messenger

^ = w/ Tank and the Bangas

$ = w/ Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

+ = folk set w/ John Prine