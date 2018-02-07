Netflix premieres trailer for Jessica Jones season 2, soundtracked by Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Runaway”: Watch

It’s been two and a half years since the first season of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and time has established itself as one of Marvel’s stronger efforts on the platform. The long-awaited second season, which follows last year’s so-so The Defenders, comes to the streaming juggernaut on March 8th. Below, watch the season’s first trailer.

Against the strains of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Runaway”, Krysten Ritter’s Jones drinks, rages, and retorts—”How rapey of you,” she replies to one character’s assertion that they won’t take “no” for an answer—in all the ways we’ve missed. A synopsis for the series states that the private investigator’s central case is “even more personal than ever before,” and that it’s “fueled by a myriad of questions and lies.” Along the way, we see plenty of explosions alongside appearances by Rachael Taylor’s Trish Walker and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Jeryn Hogarth.

“Jessica is in a pretty dark headspace when we meet her at the top of season 2,” Ritter told EW in December. “What we’ve done again is kept the story very personal. If season 1 was in her head and in her mind, then this season will be more in her heart. It’s still a psychological thriller, but it’s more of an emotional thriller this time.”

We’re left with some sarcastic claps and a haze of purple light at the end, a signal of how David Tennant’s Killgrave will continue to torment Jones from beyond the grave. “He’s such a part of her construction and her dilemma,” showrunner Melissa Rosenberg explained EW. “I think just having him come back and be that mirror again is really important.”

Another notable aspect of season two is that Rosenberg has ensured every episode is directed by a woman. Considering how the themes of the series dovetail with the #TimesUp movement, this makes a powerful statement.

Tune in to the entire second season when all the episodes drop on March 8th.